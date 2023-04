videoDetails

Atique Ahmed made a big disclosure before death

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 08:18 AM IST

In police interrogation, Atiq Ahmed has made a big disclosure on Guddu Muslim. Atiq told that Asad had fired at the behest of Guddu Muslim. Guddu provoked Asad to terrorize Allahabad like his brother (Atiq Ahmed).