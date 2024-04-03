Advertisement
Atishi Marlena makes huge remark on Arvind Kejriwal's health

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 03, 2024, 01:10 PM IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is lodged in Tihar Jail in Delhi Liquor Policy scam case. According to Sources, Kejriwal, lodged in Tihar Jail, is losing weight rapidly. Meanwhile, Atishi Marlena has made a huge claim on Kejriwal's health.

