Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Earthquake hits Taiwan, Several Buildings Damaged

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 03, 2024, 01:06 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Earthquake hits Taiwan. 28 aftershocks have been felt so far after the 7.5 magnitude earthquake that occurred in Taiwan's capital Taipei this morning. The intensity of many of these earthquakes has been measured more than 5 on the Richter scale.

All Videos

Akhilesh Yadav can contest election from Kannauj Seat
Play Icon08:35
Akhilesh Yadav can contest election from Kannauj Seat
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon07:02
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Know the connection of flowers with Destiny
Play Icon08:00
Know the connection of flowers with Destiny
Viral Video: Girl Escapes Near-Fatal Accident, Internet Hails Her As 'Yamraj's Friend'
Play Icon00:34
 Viral Video: Girl Escapes Near-Fatal Accident, Internet Hails Her As 'Yamraj's Friend'
Viral Video: UK Navy Sailor Attempts To Bite Cyclist In Chennai Streets
Play Icon00:43
 Viral Video: UK Navy Sailor Attempts To Bite Cyclist In Chennai Streets

Trending Videos

Akhilesh Yadav can contest election from Kannauj Seat
play icon8:35
Akhilesh Yadav can contest election from Kannauj Seat
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon7:2
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Know the connection of flowers with Destiny
play icon8:0
Know the connection of flowers with Destiny
Viral Video: Girl Escapes Near-Fatal Accident, Internet Hails Her As 'Yamraj's Friend'
play icon0:34
Viral Video: Girl Escapes Near-Fatal Accident, Internet Hails Her As 'Yamraj's Friend'
Viral Video: UK Navy Sailor Attempts To Bite Cyclist In Chennai Streets
play icon0:43
Viral Video: UK Navy Sailor Attempts To Bite Cyclist In Chennai Streets