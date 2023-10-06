trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2671676
Atishi Marlena Press Conference on Sanjay Singh

|Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 02:50 PM IST
Atishi Marlena Speaks on ED Raids: Aam Aadmi Party is furious after the arrest of AAP MP Sanjay Singh. After which Delhi Education Minister Atishi held a press conference. In which he has given a big statement on opposition parties including Congress, SP, Shiv Sena.
