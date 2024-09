videoDetails

Atishi takes charge as Chief Minister of Delhi

Sonam | Updated: Sep 23, 2024, 01:40 PM IST

Delhi CM Atishi has reached the CM office for the first time today.... She has been in action since taking oath on Saturday. She can take some important decisions on the very first day of reaching the office today. She has 13 departments including education, revenue, finance, electricity and PWD. She is the youngest Chief Minister of Delhi till date among women.