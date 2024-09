videoDetails

Atishi's Press Conference after being named Delhi CM

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 17, 2024, 03:18 PM IST

Atishi will be the next Chief Minister of Delhi. Kejriwal proposed Atishi's name. She will remain CM till the assembly elections. Atishi's first big statement after becoming CM. What did Congress say on Atishi becoming the CM of Delhi?