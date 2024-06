videoDetails

Attack on Army post in Jammu's Doda, third terror incident in 48 hours

| Updated: Jun 12, 2024, 08:06 AM IST

Breaking News: Terrorists are upset with the swearing-in of PM Narendra Modi and now a major terrorist attack has taken place in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. Terrorists have opened fire in Hiranagar of Kathua. Recently terrorists attacked in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir. The way terrorists targeted a bus returning from Shivkhori Terror Attack.