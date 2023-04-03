NewsVideos
videoDetails

Attack on Dilip Ghosh's Convoy amid Hooghly Violence

|Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 09:49 AM IST
Violence was witnessed during Shobha Yatra in Hooghly, West Bengal. Dilip Ghosh's convoy was also attacked during this attack. 12 people have been arrested in this case.

All Videos

Rahul Gandhi to file plea against 2 year sentence in Modi Surname Case
3:40
Rahul Gandhi to file plea against 2 year sentence in Modi Surname Case
Bengal BJP State President Sukanta Majumdar to visit violence affected areas post Hooghly Violence
10:39
 Bengal BJP State President Sukanta Majumdar to visit violence affected areas post Hooghly Violence
Big Action on illegal construction after Baleshwar Mahadev Temple Incident in Indore
0:48
Big Action on illegal construction after Baleshwar Mahadev Temple Incident in Indore
Violence breaks out in Hooghly during procession, section 144 imposed
3:28
Violence breaks out in Hooghly during procession, section 144 imposed
Heavy Snowfall in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath drops weather ahead of Char Dham Yatra
12:0
Heavy Snowfall in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath drops weather ahead of Char Dham Yatra

Trending Videos

3:40
Rahul Gandhi to file plea against 2 year sentence in Modi Surname Case
10:39
Bengal BJP State President Sukanta Majumdar to visit violence affected areas post Hooghly Violence
0:48
Big Action on illegal construction after Baleshwar Mahadev Temple Incident in Indore
3:28
Violence breaks out in Hooghly during procession, section 144 imposed
12:0
Heavy Snowfall in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath drops weather ahead of Char Dham Yatra
hooghly news,hooghly shobha yatra violence,Shobha Yatra,shobha yatra 2023,shobha yatra 2023 violence,shobha yatra 2023 hinsa,shobha yatra 2023 news,shobha yatra 2023 hooghly,violence in shobha yatra,Stone pelting,stone pelting on ram navami,Ram Navami,ram navami stone pelting,ram navami stone pelting video,West Bengal,West Bengal news,west bengal ram navami,Zee News,HindiNews,dilip ghosh convoy,Dilip Ghosh attacked,dilip ghosh attack,Top news,