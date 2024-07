videoDetails

Attempt to burn family alive in Birbhum

| Updated: Jul 05, 2024, 11:38 AM IST

Birbhum Accident: A heart-wrenching accident has taken place in Birbhum, West Bengal. Last night, an attempt was made to kill three people by burning them while they were sleeping. Mother and son have died in the fire. While the father is admitted in the hospital.