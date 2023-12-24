trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702302
Attempt to infiltrate into Indian border, 4 terrorists killed

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 10:22 AM IST
After the Rajouri attack, the search for terrorists has intensified. The search operation has been intensified with the help of drones, helicopters and sniffer dogs. On the other hand, the Indian Army has foiled the infiltration attempt in Akhnoor sector. Army has killed four Pakistani terrorists. Army's search operation is still going on in Akhnoor.

