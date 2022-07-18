Audi Q5 - Top 5 things to know about Audi's global best-selling SUV

The Audi Q5 is now on sale in its updated rendition at a starting price of Rs 60 lakh, ex-showroom. The mid-size luxury SUV is available in two trim options. Since it remains the company's global best-seller, we tell you about the top 5 reasons why it is Audi's bread and butter. For starters, the Audi Q5 comes with a 2.0L turbo-petrol motor that puts out 249 hp of peak power. In the Indian market, the SUV rivals the likes of BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Volvo XC60 and the likes.

| Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 02:30 PM IST

