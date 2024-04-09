Advertisement
Viral Video: Teacher's Dance To 'Bum Bum Bole' Brightens Little Boy's First Day Of School

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 09, 2024, 05:50 PM IST
Experience the heartwarming moment when a teacher's joyful dance to the song 'Bum Bum Bole' spreads smiles and lifts the spirits of a nervous little boy on his inaugural day of school. This touching video, shared on Instagram by @allidoisfun, captures the teacher's empathy and dedication, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for students.

