9-Year-Old Girl's Viral Feat: Lifting 75kg Takes Internet By Storm

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 09, 2024, 05:00 PM IST
Watch in awe as a viral video featuring a 9-year-old girl lifting 75kg captivates the internet, taking it by storm. Shared by @fit_arshia on Instagram, this remarkable display of strength has garnered widespread attention, showcasing the young girl's incredible achievement and inspiring viewers worldwide.

