‘Australia Day’ Row: Pat Cummins Supports Call For Changing Australia Day Date | Cricket Australia

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 10:10 PM IST
Australia's captain for Test matches, Pat Cummins, has endorsed Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley in his assertion that January 26 is not the appropriate day to mark "Australia Day," and he has asked the government to select a "better date."

