Australian envoy Barry O'Farrell says, India has markets that can help us grow in post-COVID world

Australian High Commissioner to India, Barry O’Farrell on Tuesday lauded India's economic stability and said “India has markets that can help us grow in the post-COVID world.” In an exclusive interview with ANI, the Australian High Commissioner congratulated India on becoming the 5th largest economy in the world. “India and Australia are complementary economies. We have elements to assist India to grow, India has markets that can help us grow and in post-COVID world. For democracy, when you do trade deals there’s got to be benefits for both countries,” he said. “ECTA and Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) are commitments by Australian government and will be delivered but democratic countries have to go through a process and in our case, that’s happening as quickly as possible,” he added.

| Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 05:30 PM IST

Australian High Commissioner to India, Barry O’Farrell on Tuesday lauded India's economic stability and said “India has markets that can help us grow in the post-COVID world.” In an exclusive interview with ANI, the Australian High Commissioner congratulated India on becoming the 5th largest economy in the world. “India and Australia are complementary economies. We have elements to assist India to grow, India has markets that can help us grow and in post-COVID world. For democracy, when you do trade deals there’s got to be benefits for both countries,” he said. “ECTA and Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) are commitments by Australian government and will be delivered but democratic countries have to go through a process and in our case, that’s happening as quickly as possible,” he added.