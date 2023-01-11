videoDetails

Auto Expo 2023: Benda LFC700 Cruiser Showcased with Super-wide Rear Tyre| Walkthrough

| Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 11:11 PM IST

The Benda LFC700 is the Chinese-origin brand’s power cruiser that gets an extremely-wide 310-section rear tyre. Powering this big-fat cruiser is a 680 cc 4-cylinder engine that is capable of generating a peak power output of 92.5 hp against 63 Nm of max torque, which is channelled to the rear wheel via a 6-speed gearbox. The Benda LFC700 uses a very dominating stance and looks muscular from all angles. Its four into one exhaust sits underneath the belly. Thus, giving it a tail lamp. Take a look at the motorcycle in our video above.