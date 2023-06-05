NewsVideos
Awadhesh Case: Mukhtar Ansari will go to HC against life imprisonment, 6 months more punishment for not paying fine

|Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 03:54 PM IST
MP MLA court has given its verdict in the Awadhesh Rai murder case. In this connection, the MPMLA court has announced life imprisonment to Mukhtar Ansari. Mukhtar Ansari will go to the High Court against this decision.

Ajay said on life imprisonment to Mukhtar Ansari, 'I was waiting for this decision for 32 years'
2:3
Ajay said on life imprisonment to Mukhtar Ansari, 'I was waiting for this decision for 32 years'
JP Nadda met General Suhag, handed over a booklet on the achievements of the government in 9 years
1:6
JP Nadda met General Suhag, handed over a booklet on the achievements of the government in 9 years
Sakshi Malik returned to her job in Railway, preparing for Inter Divisional Championship
0:53
Sakshi Malik returned to her job in Railway, preparing for Inter Divisional Championship
Veteran Actor Gufi Paintal Dies Of Heart Failure In Mumbai Due To Heart Failure
1:11
Veteran Actor Gufi Paintal Dies Of Heart Failure In Mumbai Due To Heart Failure
Meet Ameca: A lifelike humanoid robot that can master facial expressions with eerie precision
2:38
Meet Ameca: A lifelike humanoid robot that can master facial expressions with eerie precision

