NewsVideos
videoDetails

Awadhesh Rai Murder: Police deployed outside MP-MLA court, decision on Mukhtar Ansari in a while

|Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 02:22 PM IST
Mukhtar Ansari was convicted today in the Awadhesh Rai murder case. The verdict will be pronounced in the MPMLA court at 2 pm. Before this, heavy deployment of security forces has been done. Know what are some arrangements.

All Videos

Exclusive conversation with Ajay Rai, the main witness in the Awadhesh Rai murder case, what did Mukhtar Ansari say?
6:28
Exclusive conversation with Ajay Rai, the main witness in the Awadhesh Rai murder case, what did Mukhtar Ansari say?
Disha Patani spotted leaving from Mouni's Roy Newly-Launched Restaurant
3:18
Disha Patani spotted leaving from Mouni's Roy Newly-Launched Restaurant
Manushi Chhillar Spotted at Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai
0:57
Manushi Chhillar Spotted at Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai
Bhagalpur Bridge Collapse: BJP leader Vijay Sinha attacks Nitish Kumar, 'Bridge succumbed to commission'
1:30
Bhagalpur Bridge Collapse: BJP leader Vijay Sinha attacks Nitish Kumar, 'Bridge succumbed to commission'
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Vicky Kaushal & Sara Ali Khan snapped at this theatre...
6:51
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Vicky Kaushal & Sara Ali Khan snapped at this theatre...

Trending Videos

6:28
Exclusive conversation with Ajay Rai, the main witness in the Awadhesh Rai murder case, what did Mukhtar Ansari say?
3:18
Disha Patani spotted leaving from Mouni's Roy Newly-Launched Restaurant
0:57
Manushi Chhillar Spotted at Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai
1:30
Bhagalpur Bridge Collapse: BJP leader Vijay Sinha attacks Nitish Kumar, 'Bridge succumbed to commission'
6:51
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Vicky Kaushal & Sara Ali Khan snapped at this theatre...
awadhesh rai hatyakand,ajay rai exclusive,awadhesh rai murder case,avdesh rai murder case,awdhesh rai murder case,Krishnanand Rai murder case,awadhesh rai murder case latest update,mukhtar convicted in awadhesh rai murder case,mukhtar ansari cases,murder case,Uttarakhand CM,Rajasthan Patrika,awdhesh rai,awadhesh rai murder,Awadhesh Rai,patrika uttar pradesh,Akhilesh,patrika uttar pradesh news,uttar pradesh local news,shivpal yadav latest news,Zee News,