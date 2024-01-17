trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710677
Ayodhya Airport Road Welcomes with Modi, Lord Ram, and Jai Shri Ram Cutouts

|Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 07:10 PM IST
Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, gets a lively makeover as cutouts featuring Prime Minister Modi, Lord Ram, and the sacred chant "Jai Shri Ram" line the city's Airport road. Experience the vibrant display, a reflection of the city's rich cultural heritage and the spirit of devotion.

