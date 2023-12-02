trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2694312
Ayodhya: Flights from Sri Ram Airport may start before Ramlala's consecration

|Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 01:32 PM IST
Ayodhya: Flights can start from Sri Ram Airport before the consecration of Ramlala in Ram temple. UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of State VK Singh can inspect Shriram Airport.
