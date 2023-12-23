trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701985
Ayodhya International Airport: December 30 PM Modi to inaugurate Ayodhya airport

|Updated: Dec 23, 2023, 12:38 AM IST
Ayodhya International Airport Breaking: On January 22, the idol of Ramlala will be inaugurated at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. PM Modi will inaugurate the airport on December 30. The Indian Air Force plane made a successful landing today. A flight trial was conducted on the runway. A large number of guests from home and abroad are expected to attend the inauguration ceremony of Ramlala on January

