trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710231
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ayodhya preps up for Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 03:32 PM IST
Follow Us
The consecration of Lord Ram is going to happen in Ayodhya on 22 January. Ahead of the ceremony, another controversy has started. Some people say that consecration is being done in the incomplete temple. Our correspondent has talked to the saint of Ayodhya on this issue. Know what all they said over the same.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: IndiGo and Mumbai Airport Receive Notice as Flyers Seen Dining on Tarmac
Play Icon0:16
VIRAL VIDEO: IndiGo and Mumbai Airport Receive Notice as Flyers Seen Dining on Tarmac
PM Modi's Spiritual Visit: Pooja & Darshan at Veerbhadra Temple in Andhra Pradesh,6 Days Before Ayodhya
Play Icon1:2
PM Modi's Spiritual Visit: Pooja & Darshan at Veerbhadra Temple in Andhra Pradesh,6 Days Before Ayodhya
Anjali Arora and the Morphed Fake MMS Video Controversy: Under Investigation, Legal Action Expected Soon
Play Icon0:29
Anjali Arora and the Morphed Fake MMS Video Controversy: Under Investigation, Legal Action Expected Soon
DMK MP Kanimozhi Joins Sangamam Pongal Festival Celebration in Chepauk, Chennai
Play Icon0:35
DMK MP Kanimozhi Joins Sangamam Pongal Festival Celebration in Chepauk, Chennai
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Resumes in Kohima, Nagaland
Play Icon0:45
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Resumes in Kohima, Nagaland

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: IndiGo and Mumbai Airport Receive Notice as Flyers Seen Dining on Tarmac
play icon0:16
VIRAL VIDEO: IndiGo and Mumbai Airport Receive Notice as Flyers Seen Dining on Tarmac
PM Modi's Spiritual Visit: Pooja & Darshan at Veerbhadra Temple in Andhra Pradesh,6 Days Before Ayodhya
play icon1:2
PM Modi's Spiritual Visit: Pooja & Darshan at Veerbhadra Temple in Andhra Pradesh,6 Days Before Ayodhya
Anjali Arora and the Morphed Fake MMS Video Controversy: Under Investigation, Legal Action Expected Soon
play icon0:29
Anjali Arora and the Morphed Fake MMS Video Controversy: Under Investigation, Legal Action Expected Soon
DMK MP Kanimozhi Joins Sangamam Pongal Festival Celebration in Chepauk, Chennai
play icon0:35
DMK MP Kanimozhi Joins Sangamam Pongal Festival Celebration in Chepauk, Chennai
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Resumes in Kohima, Nagaland
play icon0:45
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Resumes in Kohima, Nagaland
ram mandir pran pratishtha,Ayodhya Ram Mandir,ram mandir ayodhya,Ram Mandir,Ram Mandir in Ayodhya,ram mandir inauguration,Ayodhya Ram Mandir news,ram mandir news,ayodhya ram mandir inauguration,ram mandir update,ayodhya ram mandir pran pratishtha,ram mandir pran pratishta,ram mandir nirman,ram mandir pran prastisha,ram mandir ayodhya construction,ram mandir pran pratishtha date,Ram Mandir construction,ayodhya ram mandir construction update,Zee News,