Ayodhya Ram Mandir Exclusive Report: Watch full video of Ayodhya Railway station

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 11:58 PM IST
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Exclusive Report: 22 जनवरी को राम मंदिर में रामलला की प्राण प्रतिष्ठा होनी है. इसलिए फिनिशिंग का काम युद्धस्तर पर चल रहा है । इसी बीच खबर आ रही है कि 20 जनवरी से रामलला के दर्शन बंद हो जायेंगे। यानी कि श्रद्धालुओं के लिए 20 जनवरी से रामलला के दर्शन बंद रहेंगे। उसके बाद 23 जनवरी से श्रद्धालुओं के लिए दोबारा मंदिर खोला जाएगा। आज की इस खास रिपोर्ट में हम आपको अयोध्या का भव्य स्टेशन को दिखाएंगे।
