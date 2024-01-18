trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710788
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Grand Celebrations gears up in Ayodhya

Sonam|Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 02:14 AM IST
Preparations for the consecration of Ram temple are almost complete. But politics on this issue is not showing any sign of abating. Many opposition parties including Congress, Samajwadi Party, TMC have decided to distance themselves from the Pran Pratishtha event by calling it a BJP event.

