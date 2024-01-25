trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713600
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 'If stone becomes alive then why can't a dead body walk?',says Swami Prasad Maurya

|Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 12:00 AM IST
Follow Us
Baat Pate Ki: Program of Pran Pratishta of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya is over. But politics is not ending on this matter. Once again a controversial statement came from the Samajwadi Party. Swami Prasad Maurya once again took up the initiative and during a program in Ghazipur raised questions on the life consecration program of Ramlala. Although Maurya attributed this statement to another Samajwadi Party leader, he also raised questions to justify it.

All Videos

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Nitish Kumar gives credit at PM Modi over Bharat Ratna for Karpoori Thakur
Play Icon20:0
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Nitish Kumar gives credit at PM Modi over Bharat Ratna for Karpoori Thakur
Pakistan Election 2024: Nawaz supporters bring a lion to rally
Play Icon18:33
Pakistan Election 2024: Nawaz supporters bring a lion to rally
Deshhit: Hamas RPG and tank strike kills 21 IDF soldiers in demolition preparations
Play Icon3:3
Deshhit: Hamas RPG and tank strike kills 21 IDF soldiers in demolition preparations
Taal Thok ke: Mamata Banerjee and Bhagwant Mann rules out alliance with Congress in Loksabha Election 2024
Play Icon43:48
Taal Thok ke: Mamata Banerjee and Bhagwant Mann rules out alliance with Congress in Loksabha Election 2024
Taal Thok Ke: 'Mamata Banerjee is a supporter of Kattarpanthi Muslims...', says Sudhanshu Trivedi in Debate
Play Icon10:3
Taal Thok Ke: 'Mamata Banerjee is a supporter of Kattarpanthi Muslims...', says Sudhanshu Trivedi in Debate

Trending Videos

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Nitish Kumar gives credit at PM Modi over Bharat Ratna for Karpoori Thakur
play icon20:0
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Nitish Kumar gives credit at PM Modi over Bharat Ratna for Karpoori Thakur
Pakistan Election 2024: Nawaz supporters bring a lion to rally
play icon18:33
Pakistan Election 2024: Nawaz supporters bring a lion to rally
Deshhit: Hamas RPG and tank strike kills 21 IDF soldiers in demolition preparations
play icon3:3
Deshhit: Hamas RPG and tank strike kills 21 IDF soldiers in demolition preparations
Taal Thok ke: Mamata Banerjee and Bhagwant Mann rules out alliance with Congress in Loksabha Election 2024
play icon43:48
Taal Thok ke: Mamata Banerjee and Bhagwant Mann rules out alliance with Congress in Loksabha Election 2024
Taal Thok Ke: 'Mamata Banerjee is a supporter of Kattarpanthi Muslims...', says Sudhanshu Trivedi in Debate
play icon10:3
Taal Thok Ke: 'Mamata Banerjee is a supporter of Kattarpanthi Muslims...', says Sudhanshu Trivedi in Debate