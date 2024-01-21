trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2712218
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Multi-Layered Security For PM Modi in Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

|Updated: Jan 21, 2024, 04:54 PM IST
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Only one day is left for Pran Pratishtha. Today i.e. Sunday is the sixth day of the ritual. All the ritual work will be completed by this evening. At the same time, strict security arrangements have been made for the Pran Pratishtha program in Ayodhya. There is a 'Panchmukhi Suraksha Kavach' cordon for the security of PM Modi. How are the layers of security of PM Modi? See in this special report...

