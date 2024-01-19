trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2711407
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Watch Idol Ram Lala's Exclusive Murti in Ram Temple

|Updated: Jan 19, 2024, 04:52 PM IST
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Entire Ayodhya is Rammay. Every devotee is raising slogans of Jai Shri Ram. The grand Ram temple of Ayodhya is resonating with chanting of mantras and blowing of conch shells. The whole atmosphere is supernatural. The wait of 500 years is over. Not only has Ramlala reached the sanctum sanctorum, but his idol has also been seen. Amidst the ongoing rituals, the idol of Lord Ram, which was about to be consecrated, was covered with a cloth. But now the clothes have been removed from the idol.

