trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713048
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: What did PM Modi say to Swami Govind Dev Giri while breaking fast after Pran Pratishtha?

|Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 05:00 PM IST
Follow Us
Swami Govind Dev Giri Praises PM Modi: Lord Shri Ram has been seated in Ayodhya temple. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ritually consecrated Ram Lalla. Many dignitaries of the country were present on this occasion. The saint who broke PM Modi's fast has given a big statement regarding PM Modi.

All Videos

UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Aerial Inspection of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya
Play Icon0:48
UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Aerial Inspection of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya
VIRAL VIDEO : Firefighter Rescues Dog on Frozen River, Internet Applauds Heroic Act
Play Icon1:29
VIRAL VIDEO : Firefighter Rescues Dog on Frozen River, Internet Applauds Heroic Act
Why Owaisi reminds BJP of Babri Masjid's Demolition over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha?
Play Icon1:29
Why Owaisi reminds BJP of Babri Masjid's Demolition over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha?
VIRAL VIDEO : Girl Mimics Ankita Lokhande from Bigg Boss 17, Internet Laughs
Play Icon0:40
VIRAL VIDEO : Girl Mimics Ankita Lokhande from Bigg Boss 17, Internet Laughs
Rahul Gandhi vs Himanta Biswa: 'Chief Minister of Assam is most corrupt CM', says Rahul Gandhi
Play Icon4:13
Rahul Gandhi vs Himanta Biswa: 'Chief Minister of Assam is most corrupt CM', says Rahul Gandhi

Trending Videos

UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Aerial Inspection of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya
play icon0:48
UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Aerial Inspection of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya
VIRAL VIDEO : Firefighter Rescues Dog on Frozen River, Internet Applauds Heroic Act
play icon1:29
VIRAL VIDEO : Firefighter Rescues Dog on Frozen River, Internet Applauds Heroic Act
Why Owaisi reminds BJP of Babri Masjid's Demolition over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha?
play icon1:29
Why Owaisi reminds BJP of Babri Masjid's Demolition over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha?
VIRAL VIDEO : Girl Mimics Ankita Lokhande from Bigg Boss 17, Internet Laughs
play icon0:40
VIRAL VIDEO : Girl Mimics Ankita Lokhande from Bigg Boss 17, Internet Laughs
Rahul Gandhi vs Himanta Biswa: 'Chief Minister of Assam is most corrupt CM', says Rahul Gandhi
play icon4:13
Rahul Gandhi vs Himanta Biswa: 'Chief Minister of Assam is most corrupt CM', says Rahul Gandhi