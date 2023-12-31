trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2704568
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Why did Modi appeal not to come to Ayodhya?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 31, 2023, 10:22 AM IST
PM Modi said, 'My request with folded hands is that do not decide to come to Ram Mandir on 22 January, let the event be organized first and then after 23 January you can come any time. Everyone wants to participate in this program, but due to logistics and security reasons it is not possible to include everyone. You have waited for more than 550 years. Wait for some more time.

