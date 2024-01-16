trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710132
Ayodhya to begin Special Puja from today ahead of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 11:48 AM IST
Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha programme is going to happen on 22 January 2024 in Ayodhya. Ahead of this, special puja is being organized. As per reports, Ramlala idol weighing 200 kg will be put in Ram Temple during Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Know in detail in this report what will happen in Ayodhya today.

