Ayodhya will shine with 24 lakh lamps

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 09:30 PM IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath is present in Ayodhya on Chhoti Diwali. On the auspicious occasion of 'Deepotsav-2023', he applied tilak and anointed the symbol of Lord Shri Ram. Thousands of people have reached the city of Lord Ram on this occasion. On this occasion, Ram's city will shine with 24 lakh lamps.
CM Yogi worshiped at Saryu Ghat
CM Yogi worshiped at Saryu Ghat
What did Congress spokesperson say on Dausa rape case?
What did Congress spokesperson say on Dausa rape case?
Debate broke out between BJP and SP spokesperson
Debate broke out between BJP and SP spokesperson
MP Election 2023 : BJP made 10 big promises in its manifesto in MP
MP Election 2023 : BJP made 10 big promises in its manifesto in MP
CM Yogi LIVE from Ayodhya on Diwali
CM Yogi LIVE from Ayodhya on Diwali

Trending Videos

