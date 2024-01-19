trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2711196
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ayodhya's Sand Art Depicting Lord Ram's Life Before Pran Pratishta Program

|Updated: Jan 19, 2024, 11:45 AM IST
Follow Us
Witness a beautiful sand art creation in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, illustrating the life of Lord Ram in anticipation of the upcoming Pran Pratishta program. Enjoy the divine storytelling through this artistic tribute.

All Videos

AKSU Protest Halts Vande Bharat Express for Kamtapur State Demand in Jalpaiguri
Play Icon1:39
AKSU Protest Halts Vande Bharat Express for Kamtapur State Demand in Jalpaiguri
Suo Case Registered Against Congress in Majuli Jairam Ramesh on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Route Violation
Play Icon1:14
Suo Case Registered Against Congress in Majuli Jairam Ramesh on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Route Violation
Cold Wave Disrupts Daily Life in National Capital Connaught Place & New Delhi Railway Station
Play Icon1:10
Cold Wave Disrupts Daily Life in National Capital Connaught Place & New Delhi Railway Station
Tragedy Near Gamharia 4 Lives Lost as Utkal Express Incident Unfolds in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand
Play Icon0:42
Tragedy Near Gamharia 4 Lives Lost as Utkal Express Incident Unfolds in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand
PM Modi visits 3 states today
Play Icon1:6
PM Modi visits 3 states today

Trending Videos

AKSU Protest Halts Vande Bharat Express for Kamtapur State Demand in Jalpaiguri
play icon1:39
AKSU Protest Halts Vande Bharat Express for Kamtapur State Demand in Jalpaiguri
Suo Case Registered Against Congress in Majuli Jairam Ramesh on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Route Violation
play icon1:14
Suo Case Registered Against Congress in Majuli Jairam Ramesh on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Route Violation
Cold Wave Disrupts Daily Life in National Capital Connaught Place & New Delhi Railway Station
play icon1:10
Cold Wave Disrupts Daily Life in National Capital Connaught Place & New Delhi Railway Station
Tragedy Near Gamharia 4 Lives Lost as Utkal Express Incident Unfolds in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand
play icon0:42
Tragedy Near Gamharia 4 Lives Lost as Utkal Express Incident Unfolds in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand
PM Modi visits 3 states today
play icon1:6
PM Modi visits 3 states today