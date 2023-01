videoDetails

Azur Air bomb threat: No bomb found in Moscow – Goa flight, flight departs after 15 hours

| Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 07:26 PM IST

The Goa-bound Azur Air flight that originated from Moscow was diverted to Jamnagar, Gujarat on Monday evening (January 9) following a bomb threat. After the crew received clearance for an emergency landing at Jamnagar airport, the charter flight carrying over 235 passengers made a landing an IAF airbase. Azur Air bomb threat: No bomb found in Moscow – Goa flight, flight departs after 15 hours