Baat Pate Ki: 20-month-old boy’s organs donate life to five children

|Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 11:54 PM IST
20-month-old child died in an accident in Surat, Gujarat, but while leaving this world, this innocent child gave new life to five people. - 20 month old Riyansh Yash Gajjar had accidentally fallen down from the first floor of the house on December 28. In this accident, he suffered a deep head injury and on January 1, doctors in Surat declared him brain dead.

