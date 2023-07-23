trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639579
Baat Pate Ki: A pile of notes came out of Natwarlal's house, a machine had to be called to count them!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 11:34 PM IST
Baat Pate Ki: When the Nagpur police raided a person's house on the charge of running a gaming app, everyone was shocked. Something happened that when his house was raided, a pile of notes came out from his house. To count whom the police had to call for machines.
