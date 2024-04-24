Advertisement
Baat Pate Ki: ASI Faces Suspension Over Alleged Poll Code Violation

Sonam|Updated: Apr 24, 2024, 03:06 AM IST
A female assistant sub-inspector, who shook hands and hugged BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Hyderabad Madhavi Lata during the Lok Sabha elections, has been suspended.

