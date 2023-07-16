trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636045
Baat Pate Ki: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma gave controversial statement, opposition uproar । badruddin ajmal

|Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 12:04 AM IST
On the question of increasing the prices of vegetables in Assam, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has given a controversial statement. After which a new controversy started in the politics of the whole country. In fact, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the prices of vegetables are less in the village, if the prices are being charged here (in the city), then only Mian (Muslim) traders are charging more. After this Assam's opposition leader Badruddin Ajmal and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi launched a scathing attack on it.
