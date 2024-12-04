Advertisement
Baat Pate Ki: Beef Ban Imposed in Assam

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 04, 2024, 10:46 PM IST
Breaking news from Assam: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s government has imposed a ban on beef.

