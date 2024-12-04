videoDetails

Politics Sparks Over Rahul Gandhi Sambhal Visit

| Updated: Dec 04, 2024, 08:12 PM IST

Politics is continuously heating up over the violence that took place on November 24 in Sambhal, UP... Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and the Congress delegation were not given permission to go to Sambhal... Rahul's convoy was stopped at the Ghazipur border... and for about two hours, the administration was asked to go ahead... but the administration did not allow Rahul Gandhi to go to Sambhal... After this, Rahul Gandhi decided to return... During this, Rahul Gandhi came out of the sunroof of his car and addressed the media with the Constitution book in his hand... and said that as the leader of the opposition, it is my right to go to Sambhal... Meanwhile, BJP hit back at Rahul Gandhi and said that the insistence on going to Sambhal was made to get the attention of the media... BJP also alleged that politics is being done on Sambhal for Muslim votes.