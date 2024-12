videoDetails

Watch Nirmala Sitharaman Exclusive Speech on Maharashtra New CM

Sonam | Updated: Dec 04, 2024, 12:48 PM IST

The name of Maharashtra CM has been finalized. Devendra Fadnavis will be the CM of Maharashtra. Tomorrow Fadnavis will take oath as CM. Now the suspense regarding Maharashtra CM is over. As soon as the name of CM was announced, a big statement of Nirmala Sitharaman has come out.