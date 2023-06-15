NewsVideos
videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Big threat of cyclone, landfall starts in the remaining areas just a few kilometers away

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 10:44 PM IST
Cyclone Biparjoy Updates: Cyclone Biparjoy is fast moving towards India. According to the Meteorological Department, the storm was to hit by 3 pm today. But now Biparjoy storm has once again changed course.

All Videos

Baat Pate Ki: Rising waves, stormy winds hit... All India created hue and cry!
play icon9:20
Baat Pate Ki: Rising waves, stormy winds hit... All India created hue and cry!
Taal Thok Ke: If this is a 'storm' then we are a 'rock'! , Cyclone Biparjoy Destruction In Gujarat
play icon53:0
 Taal Thok Ke: If this is a 'storm' then we are a 'rock'! , Cyclone Biparjoy Destruction In Gujarat
Google Lens Gets New Update, Can Identify Skin Problems With DermAssist
play icon1:11
Google Lens Gets New Update, Can Identify Skin Problems With DermAssist
Deshhit: Severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' is just a short distance from the coast...!
play icon14:22
Deshhit: Severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' is just a short distance from the coast...!
West Bengal: Heavy violence in Sainthia area of ​​Birbhum, bombardment ahead of Panchayat elections.
play icon3:55
West Bengal: Heavy violence in Sainthia area of ​​Birbhum, bombardment ahead of Panchayat elections.

Trending Videos

Baat Pate Ki: Rising waves, stormy winds hit... All India created hue and cry!
play icon9:20
Baat Pate Ki: Rising waves, stormy winds hit... All India created hue and cry!
Taal Thok Ke: If this is a 'storm' then we are a 'rock'! , Cyclone Biparjoy Destruction In Gujarat
play icon53:0
Taal Thok Ke: If this is a 'storm' then we are a 'rock'! , Cyclone Biparjoy Destruction In Gujarat
Google Lens Gets New Update, Can Identify Skin Problems With DermAssist
play icon1:11
Google Lens Gets New Update, Can Identify Skin Problems With DermAssist
Deshhit: Severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' is just a short distance from the coast...!
play icon14:22
Deshhit: Severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' is just a short distance from the coast...!
West Bengal: Heavy violence in Sainthia area of ​​Birbhum, bombardment ahead of Panchayat elections.
play icon3:55
West Bengal: Heavy violence in Sainthia area of ​​Birbhum, bombardment ahead of Panchayat elections.
Cyclone Biparjoy,cyclone biporjoy gujarat news,cyclone biporjoy gujarati news,cyclone biporjoy news india,cyclone biporjoy latest news today,cyclone biporjoy danger zones,danger zones,danger zones of biporjoy,biporjoy cyclone latest news,biporjoy hotspots,hotspots of biporjoy,imd alert,heavy rain,Breaking News,Gujarat cyclone,Mumbai cyclone,Zee News,biparjoy cyclone,cyclone biparjoy news,cyclone biporjoy news,gujarat cyclone 2023,cyclone biparjoy track,