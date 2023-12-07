trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696143
Baat Pate Ki: BJP Finalises CM For Rajasthan?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 01:40 AM IST
Even after 4 days of massive victory in the assembly elections of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, BJP has not been able to decide the names of the Chief Ministers. Meanwhile, 10 BJP MPs who won the MLA elections have resigned from their Lok Sabha membership.
