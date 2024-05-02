Advertisement
Baat Pate Ki : BJP replaces Brij Bhushan with son

Sonam|Updated: May 02, 2024, 10:50 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024 : For the Lok Sabha elections 2024, BJP has given ticket to Karan Bhushan Singh, son of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from Kaiserganj. BJP has cancelled the ticket of sitting MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from kaiserganj .

