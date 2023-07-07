trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632378
Baat Pate Ki: Cloudburst in Dharchula, 200 people trapped, 'outcry' all around

|Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 09:54 PM IST
Baat Pate Ki: 200 people were trapped after a cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dharchula, after which the locals rescued those trapped there. After the cloudburst, there was hue and cry all around. On the other hand, problems are being faced in relief and rescue work due to soil subsidence.
Baat Pate Ki,Dharchula,badal fata,Uttarakhand,Uttarakhand news,Zee News,dharchula landslide,dharchula landslide news,dharchula latest news,Dharchula,dharchula cloudburst,dharchula news,dharchula cloud burst,dharchula uttarakhand,dharchula cloud burst news,uttarakhand dharchula,cloudburst in dharchula uttarakhand,cloudburst in dharchula,Himachal Pradesh rainfall,Weather Update,rainfall alert,weather forecast,kedarnath yatra stopped,uttarakhand cloud burst,