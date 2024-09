videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Controversy over demolition of Hanuman temple in Dwarka, Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 14, 2024, 02:16 AM IST

Hundreds of people took to the streets to save the Shiv temple in Dwarka, Delhi from being demolished. During this, by reciting Hanuman Chalisa, angry people protested against the DDA team that had come to demolish the temple and warned that if their faith is attacked, they will not tolerate it at all.