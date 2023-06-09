NewsVideos
Baat Pate Ki: Controversy over Namaz in Temple!

|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 10:32 PM IST
In Hapur, there has been an uproar over the offering of Namaz in the temple, there is an atmosphere of tension in the entire area. Hindu organizations have protested against the incident.

