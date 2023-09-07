trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659271
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Decoration and tight security in Delhi before the G20 Summit!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 11:58 PM IST
The G20 summit will be held in the capital Delhi on 9 and 10 September. Apart from US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are among those G20 leaders. Those who have already confirmed their presence in the summit. The theme of this year's G-20 summit is Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: One Earth, One Family and One Future.
Follow Us

All Videos

China should not interfere in India!
play icon5:14
China should not interfere in India!
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Beyond 'Bharat' is 'Akhand Bharat'!
play icon33:12
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Beyond 'Bharat' is 'Akhand Bharat'!
Artists Make 120-feet-tall Pandal for Ganeshotsav in Raipur Resembling Chandrayaan-3
play icon2:13
Artists Make 120-feet-tall Pandal for Ganeshotsav in Raipur Resembling Chandrayaan-3
Japan 'Moon Sniper' Mission With SLIM Rover Takes Off, Landing In Four To Six Months
play icon2:7
Japan 'Moon Sniper' Mission With SLIM Rover Takes Off, Landing In Four To Six Months
DNA: When the girl gave her lunch to the 'blind', see VIRAL VIDEO
play icon1:58
DNA: When the girl gave her lunch to the 'blind', see VIRAL VIDEO

Trending Videos

China should not interfere in India!
play icon5:14
China should not interfere in India!
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Beyond 'Bharat' is 'Akhand Bharat'!
play icon33:12
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Beyond 'Bharat' is 'Akhand Bharat'!
Artists Make 120-feet-tall Pandal for Ganeshotsav in Raipur Resembling Chandrayaan-3
play icon2:13
Artists Make 120-feet-tall Pandal for Ganeshotsav in Raipur Resembling Chandrayaan-3
Japan 'Moon Sniper' Mission With SLIM Rover Takes Off, Landing In Four To Six Months
play icon2:7
Japan 'Moon Sniper' Mission With SLIM Rover Takes Off, Landing In Four To Six Months
DNA: When the girl gave her lunch to the 'blind', see VIRAL VIDEO
play icon1:58
DNA: When the girl gave her lunch to the 'blind', see VIRAL VIDEO
g20 summit 2023 india,G20 summit 2023,g20 summit india,g20 summit in india,g20 summit 2023 in india,delhi g20 summit,G20 summit,g20 summit in delhi,india g20 summit,g20 summit delhi,G20 India,g20 delhi,g20 summit new delhi,g20 in delhi,g20 summit in india first time,g20 summit india 2023,g20 delhi 2023,G20,India G20,pm modi in g20 summit,modi g20 summit,g20 meeting in delhi,g20 exclusive photos,g20 plan,