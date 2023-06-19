NewsVideos
Baat Pate Ki: Delhi Police will soon reach the murderers of Aryabhatta College murder

|Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 10:36 PM IST
Baat Pate Ki: Delhi Police will soon reach the murderers of Nikhil Chauhan, a student of Aryabhatta College. It is being told that in the case of the murder of the student two days ago, the police got important clues from the CCTV footage. The incident of stabbing of a student with knives has come to light outside Delhi's Aryabhatta College, it is being told that college students Rahul and Harun killed Nikhil. Nikhil's mother has demanded justice for her son.

