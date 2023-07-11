trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634199
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Difficulty in increasing Yamuna's water, LG himself got into the water, raged on the officials

|Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 11:30 PM IST
Heavy rains in Delhi have affected the lives of the people. Before the heavy rains in Delhi, waterlogging troubled the people, while the increased water level in Yamuna created problems for the government and the public. The LG of Delhi himself reached Yamuna Bazar to know the condition of the public. More than 1200 people are affected in Yamuna Bazar area. After this LG reached Pragati Maidan Tunnel.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

DNA: Tomorrow belongs to India, Indian economy in 'top gear' in the world
play icon11:26
DNA: Tomorrow belongs to India, Indian economy in 'top gear' in the world
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Islam is not in danger from anyone, other religions are in danger from Islam
play icon9:48
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Islam is not in danger from anyone, other religions are in danger from Islam
Taal Thok Ke: They even commit 'murder' but do not discuss it, when will Rahul open 'love shop' in Bengal
play icon49:19
Taal Thok Ke: They even commit 'murder' but do not discuss it, when will Rahul open 'love shop' in Bengal
Deshhit: Deal will be held Between Modi-Macro on 'Rafale' for Navy
play icon4:16
Deshhit: Deal will be held Between Modi-Macro on 'Rafale' for Navy
Deshhit: 'Terrorism' will not forgive Seema, people are demanding death sentence for Seema Haider
play icon8:34
Deshhit: 'Terrorism' will not forgive Seema, people are demanding death sentence for Seema Haider
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

DNA: Tomorrow belongs to India, Indian economy in 'top gear' in the world
play icon11:26
DNA: Tomorrow belongs to India, Indian economy in 'top gear' in the world
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Islam is not in danger from anyone, other religions are in danger from Islam
play icon9:48
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Islam is not in danger from anyone, other religions are in danger from Islam
Taal Thok Ke: They even commit 'murder' but do not discuss it, when will Rahul open 'love shop' in Bengal
play icon49:19
Taal Thok Ke: They even commit 'murder' but do not discuss it, when will Rahul open 'love shop' in Bengal
Deshhit: Deal will be held Between Modi-Macro on 'Rafale' for Navy
play icon4:16
Deshhit: Deal will be held Between Modi-Macro on 'Rafale' for Navy
Deshhit: 'Terrorism' will not forgive Seema, people are demanding death sentence for Seema Haider
play icon8:34
Deshhit: 'Terrorism' will not forgive Seema, people are demanding death sentence for Seema Haider
Delhi rains,Delhi floods,delhi floods 2023,delhi flood alert,delhi flood yamuna,yamuna nadi me badh,yamuna bazar delhi,yamuna bazar badh,Pragati Maidan tunnel,delhi weather updates,Delhi weather news,today weather,Delhi weather report,Delhi flood,delhi rain news,Heavy Rain in Delhi,Delhi Weather,Delhi News,Delhi NCR rain,delhi heavy rain,yamuna flood delhi,delhi yamuna flood,heavy rain in delhi ncr,Delhi Weather Update,Zee News,Baat Pate Ki,