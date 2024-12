videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Dont Raise New Dispute After Ram Temple - Rss Chief Mohan Bhagwat Advice Hindu Leaders

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 20, 2024, 09:54 PM IST

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat expressed concern over the re-emergence of temple-mosque disputes. Addressing a gathering in Pune, he said that the temple-mosque dispute is not right.